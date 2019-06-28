Pay It Forward recognizes man that helps young kids start working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATLAND, Iowa-- For two years now, Will Brewster has been giving out lawnmowers to local kids.

“Somebody asked me what their kid could do to make extra money and I`m like ‘well mow grass I`ll give you a mover,’” said Brewster.

Getting them involved in the work force at a young age and teaching them a strong work ethic, like nine year old Jonah Lutz.

“I was very excited he just surprised me at my house I just thought it was a regular mowing person that wanted me to mow their yard,” said Lutz. Now Jonah gets to do a surprise of his own with the help of Pay It Forward, sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

“Jonah thank you for nominating Will for the Pay it Forward, obviously he's an example of listening, caring and doing what's right which we love at Ascentra," said Jennifer Naeve, with Ascentra Credit Union. "and you`re a pretty hard worker yourself so I`m going to give this to you to pay it forward to him."

Side by side with of his mom, Jonah walks up to Will hard at work in his backyard.

“On behalf of WQAD and Ascentra Credit Union I would like to present to you three hundred dollars to Pay It Forward to other kids like me thank you it'll help one more kid," said Lutz.

"Sneaky little kid I thought I was the sneaky one,” said Brewster.

Will's yard is filled with lawn mowers and weedwackers, all ready to go for the next kid. It could even be Jonah's younger brother Jaron.

