Organization selling shirts in memory of fallen Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy

A nonprofit organization out of Maryland is selling shirts in memory of fallen Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Troy Chisum.

The custom memorial shirt lists Deputy Chisum’s name and End of Watch date on the back, while paying reference to how he served. The shirts are made and sold by an organization called “Honor A Hero Project.”

Click here to order a shirt.

According to the organization’s website, all proceeds will be given to the family of Deputy Chisum.

