No charges for East Moline police officers who shot at 25-year-old man

EAST MOLINE, Illinois– Two East Moline officers won’t face additional charges for the non-life-threatening shooting of a man following a chase and gunfire.

Officers Ryan Clark and Logan Wolfe both acted within the law when they shot at Darold Strunk in an incident on May 25, 2019, Illinios State’s Attorney Patricia Castro said. The officer’s account of Strunk firing a gun toward Clark provided sufficient justification for discharging their weapons, Castro said.

Strunk was treated and later released from a hospital. No officers were hurt.

There were no body cameras used to provide evidence, but there were dashboard cameras and neighborhood surveillance video.

As charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Strunk are pending, an order was entered on June 17 blocking the release of evidence such as video or reports.