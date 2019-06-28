Find interactive radar, here

Local farmers discuss 2019’s obstacles at Rock Island roundtable

Posted 4:41 pm, June 28, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois --  A combination of we weather, low prices and trade disputes left local farmers in a bind for 2019.

Agricultural and community leaders from Illinois got together on Friday, June 21st in Rock Island for an open discussion.  One of the main topics was trade.

They voiced their support for the passage of a new trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico and Canada.

They also said that despite uncertainty over 2019's corn and soybean crops due to rain, some farmers still have surpluses and need to market abroad

 

