× Davenport and Humane Society working on a new multi-year contract to provide animal control services

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County and the City of Davenport are back at the negotiating table, hammering out the details on a new multi-year contract.

Brandon Wright, the city’s fianance director, told News 8 that the new terms are “much more reasonable.”

He said there would be an increase in cost for the city, but not nearly as much as the $720,000 a year the Humane Society first requested.

The Humane Society provides animal control services for the City of Davenport, but in June of 2019 shelter leaders asked for a 300 percent increase in the price it charges the city. In a statement posted to Facebook, Humane Society Development Manager Ryan Wille said, “the amount of stray animals and general calls from residents of Davenport coupled with an increase in animal care and a decrease in euthanasia have happened at a rate that we are not able to financially support with the money provided to us contractually.” The requested increase would have upped the cost from $240,000 per year to $720,000 per year.

The two entities are meeting on Monday to iron out the details. Under the new contract, the Humane Society would continue to provide the same animal control services and shelter animals, as it has done in past years.

Wright said he was “confident based on where we are right now that we’ll be able to bring something forward to the city council in July to continue the Humane Society providing animal control and shelteirng services in the future.”