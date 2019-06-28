Davenport and Humane Society working on a new multi-year contract to provide animal control services
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County and the City of Davenport are back at the negotiating table, hammering out the details on a new multi-year contract.
Brandon Wright, the city’s fianance director, told News 8 that the new terms are “much more reasonable.”
He said there would be an increase in cost for the city, but not nearly as much as the $720,000 a year the Humane Society first requested.
The Humane Society provides animal control services for the City of Davenport, but in June of 2019 shelter leaders asked for a 300 percent increase in the price it charges the city. In a statement posted to Facebook, Humane Society Development Manager Ryan Wille said, “the amount of stray animals and general calls from residents of Davenport coupled with an increase in animal care and a decrease in euthanasia have happened at a rate that we are not able to financially support with the money provided to us contractually.” The requested increase would have upped the cost from $240,000 per year to $720,000 per year.