21-year-old Mt. Pleasant, Iowa woman died in an accidental drowning

Posted 12:53 pm, June 28, 2019, by

A 21-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman died from an accidental drowning while swimming in a private pond on Thursday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting someone went underwater and did not resurface in the 2900 grid of River Road.

The victim, Cori Diandre Fitten, was recovered from the pond at 9:46 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were all on the scene.

