What to expect on the last day of Quad Cities Navy Week
MOLINE, Illinois – Quad Cities Navy week will come to a close on Friday, June 28. Here is the sailors schedule.
What: Navy Sailors Volunteer with Living Lands & Waters River Cleanup
No organization values our waterways more than the US Navy. Sailors from the
USS Sioux City and Naval Operational Support Center Rock Island will assist
Living Lands & Waters with a river cleanup.
Where: Illiniwek Forest Preserve
836 State Ave., Hampton, IL 61256
When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 9:00 -11:00 a.m.
************
What: Naval History and Heritage Command at the Putnam Museum
Representatives from the Naval History and Heritage Command will bring
displays and share information about the Navy’s rich history and tradition.
Where: Putnam Museum
1717 W 12th St.
Davenport, IA
When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
************
What: Presentation to Davenport Noon Optimists
Presentation to the Davenport Noon Optimists featuring representative(s) from
the USS The Sullivans and Kelly Ann Sullivan-Loughren, granddaughter of the
youngest Sullivan brother.
Where: River Center North
136 East 3rd St., 2nd Floor Illinois/Ohio Rooms, Davenport, IA
When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
************
What: Navy Sailors Offer Demonstrations to Area Summer Campers
The Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit will offer live demonstrations of their
bomb diffusing robots while sailors from the USS Constitution will teach kids the
skills needed by sailors in 1813. Crew member from the Rock Island NOSC and
USS Sioux City will share stories about life in the Navy with campers from
several summer programs throughout the area.
Where: Lincoln Park
11th Ave. & 38th St., Rock Island, IL 61201
When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.
************
What: Navy Band Wind Ensemble Performs at Bass Street Landing
The Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble will perform a free public concert at
the Bass Street Landing in Moline.
Where: The Plaza at Bass Street Landing
17th Street, Moline, IL
When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
****
On June 29 and June 30, the Quad City Air Show returns to the Quad Cities for the first time in four years.