What to expect on the last day of Quad Cities Navy Week

MOLINE, Illinois – Quad Cities Navy week will come to a close on Friday, June 28. Here is the sailors schedule.

What: Navy Sailors Volunteer with Living Lands & Waters River Cleanup

No organization values our waterways more than the US Navy. Sailors from the

USS Sioux City and Naval Operational Support Center Rock Island will assist

Living Lands & Waters with a river cleanup.

Where: Illiniwek Forest Preserve

836 State Ave., Hampton, IL 61256

When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 9:00 -11:00 a.m.

************

What: Naval History and Heritage Command at the Putnam Museum

Representatives from the Naval History and Heritage Command will bring

displays and share information about the Navy’s rich history and tradition.

Where: Putnam Museum

1717 W 12th St.

Davenport, IA

When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

************

What: Presentation to Davenport Noon Optimists

Presentation to the Davenport Noon Optimists featuring representative(s) from

the USS The Sullivans and Kelly Ann Sullivan-Loughren, granddaughter of the

youngest Sullivan brother.

Where: River Center North

136 East 3rd St., 2nd Floor Illinois/Ohio Rooms, Davenport, IA

When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

************

What: Navy Sailors Offer Demonstrations to Area Summer Campers

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit will offer live demonstrations of their

bomb diffusing robots while sailors from the USS Constitution will teach kids the

skills needed by sailors in 1813. Crew member from the Rock Island NOSC and

USS Sioux City will share stories about life in the Navy with campers from

several summer programs throughout the area.

Where: Lincoln Park

11th Ave. & 38th St., Rock Island, IL 61201

When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

************

What: Navy Band Wind Ensemble Performs at Bass Street Landing

The Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble will perform a free public concert at

the Bass Street Landing in Moline.

Where: The Plaza at Bass Street Landing

17th Street, Moline, IL

When: Friday, June 28, 2019 – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

****

On June 29 and June 30, the Quad City Air Show returns to the Quad Cities for the first time in four years.