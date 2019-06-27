× Small storm chance this evening… Muggy summer air locked in place in the days ahead

WHEW!!! What a steamy day it has turned out to be so far with the mercury approaching the 90 degree mark in most areas! The high clouds we’re also witnessing are from a cluster of thunderstorms along the northern-third of the Hawkeye state. We could still see a couple of these storms dip south and sneak into areas north of the I80 corridor come near evening with another slight chance by dawn tomorrow. Overnight lows will only drop around the lower 70s.

Still no breakdown from the scorching summer sun in the days ahead with temperatures ranging between 90 to 95 degrees and dew points around 70 degrees. This will lead to heat exhaustion if out in these elements for a long period of time as heat index values could be as high as 105 degrees.

This hot dome of air is still on track to breakdown by early next week allowing for a few later day showers and thunderstorms to pop in.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here