× Quad Cities Chamber could lead new development group in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa— The Quad Cities Chamber and the city itself may partner up on a new development group for the downtown.

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization, which would be run by the Chamber, would run the “development, marketing, promotion, and management of activities and events” in that area, according to a press release sent out by the group.

Chamber VP of Communications Jennifer Walker says the city would contract with the chamber for the partnership. The chamber already has a similar partnership in Davenport with the Downtown Davenport Partnership. Bettendorf City Council members considered the agreement for a second time Tuesday, June 18. To see Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn’s comments on the group and what it would mean for the city, click here. The chamber already has a staff member dedicated to the group in Executive Director Ryan Jantzi.

Walker says they’ll consider the final agreement at their city council meeting Tuesday, July 16.