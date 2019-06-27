× QC Air Show returns to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa– It’s been three years since there’s been a Quad City Air Show, but that all changes Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

Air Boss Ken Hopper, who puts on the show, did not have a contract with the city of Davenport in years past, but that problem has since been resolved.

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days. The main show starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m. Gates close at 5 p.m. It all takes place at the Davenport Municipal Airport. The United States Navy Blue Angels will be there. For ticket information, click here.

Ken’s whole family is involved in the show. Evan Hopper joined News Eight on GMQC Thursday, June 27 to talk about what to expect during the show including the return of the Blue Angels and ten pilots from the Quad City area flying in the show.