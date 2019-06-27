× Police seek information on teen with gunshot wound and gun-damaged property in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Three homes were damaged with gunfire before police discovered a 19-year-old had been shot in a residential part of Burlington.

Police discovered the damage to the homes around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department. Officers responded after someone had reported hearing shots fired in the area of 8th Street and Franklin Street.

About a third of a mile north of where the homes were damaged, police found a vehicle with “substantial” damage in the 1400 block of North 8th Street, according to the statement.

Police said the person inside the vehicle took off and had not been found as of about 9:50 p.m.

Shortly after that, a 19-year-old was taken to a nearby health center to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was later transferred to Iowa City.

Police said they had not yet confirmed whether the incidents were related.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835