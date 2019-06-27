Find interactive radar, here

Funeral services set for fallen Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Troy Chisum

CUBA, Illinois — Memorial services have been set for the Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Troy Chisum was responding to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon, June 25, in a rural part of Avon, Illinois when the shooting happened.  A 42-year-old man from Avon was charged with murder in the deputy’s death.

Deputy Chisum is remembered for loving his community, serving as not only a deputy, but working as a paramedic and a firefighter, according to his obituary.  Deputy Chisum was also a member of the West Central Special Response Team and the ILEAS WMD/SRT team, Region 6.  He also served as a Lewistown Police officer before working for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Outside of service, Deputy Chisum enjoyed going to the shooting range, was a football fan and liked watching the Minnesota Vikings, read the obituary.  He also loved his family, a wife Amanda, and three daughters, Kyleigh, Abigail, and Gracie.

The visitation and funeral will both be held at Cuba High School.  The visitation is set for Sunday, June 30 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. and the funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund c/o Mid America National Bank of Canton.  There has also been a GoFund Me account set up. 

