Find interactive radar, here

Davenport, Iowa man convicted of providing drugs that killed other man

Posted 6:56 am, June 27, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been found guilty of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 38-year-old Jonas Ross III, of Davenport, was found guilty Wednesday in a federal court in Davenport.

Investigators say the victim had traveled to Davenport from Ohio in November 2017, and checked into the Days Inn after contacting Ross to obtain heroin. On Dec. 2, 2017, the victim's body was discovered in his motel room. Officials say he overdosed and died from ingesting fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Ross is set to be sentenced Oct. 29.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.