As summer heats up, all dog lovers should know the “5 Second Rule”

It's easy to forget that our dogs are walking barefoot when we take them out. That's something we need to be cognizant of, especially when we factor in the pavement temperature.

When air temperatures are in the middle 80s, concrete temperatures are already above 100 degrees and asphalt temperatures can be as hot as 130 degrees.

When the air temperature gets into the 90s, concrete temperatures rise above 125 degrees with asphalt exceeding 150 degrees. For reference, meat is fully cooked at 150 degrees.

The "Five Second Rule" can prevent discomfort and burns for our pets. Before you go on a walk, place the back of your hand on the pavement for five seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

This rule of thumb is also good for kids who may be running outside your home without shoes!

When it comes to states that prevent animals from being left in hot cars, Illinois has definitive laws that protect pets. The law applies to all animals in vehicles, not just dogs.

Confine any animal in a motor vehicle in such a manner that places it in a life or health threatening situation by exposure to a prolonged period of extreme heat or cold, without proper ventilation or other protection from such heat or cold.

Iowa does not have a state law on the books punishing people who live in cars. However, there are some local ordinances that do protect animals. Click here to see other states' laws.