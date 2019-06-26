× Want to be in a parade? East Moline is looking for entries

EAST MOLINE, Illinois – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Miss Illinois have already said they’ll be there. But organizers of the 2019 East Moline Fourth of July parade say they still want to see you too.

The city is putting the word out that it is looking for “creative, entertaining parade entries” that will fit this year’s theme: “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave… Superheroes”.

Entry deadline is Friday, June 28, 2019.

This is the 61st year of the Fourth of July parade that runs through East Moline’s downtown.

Parade organizers are looking for entries that honor the military, police, fire, nurses or teachers.

Parade forms are available by clicking here or calling (309) 752-1599.