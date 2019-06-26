Rock Island police to ‘ticket’ kids this summer

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Police officers will be on the lookout for kids during the summer months, looking to hand out “tickets.”

Don’t worry – the “tickets” are coupons good for a free small Slurpee from 7-Eleven. The campaign is called “Operation Chill” and is a reward system for officers to recognize kids doing good deeds or showing positive behavior.

According to a Facebook post from the Rock Island Police Department, the program is made to “reduce crime and enhance relations between police and youth.”