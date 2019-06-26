Procession to transport fallen Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy planned for 1 p.m.
PEORIA, Illinois — A 54-mile procession to transport a fallen Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy, who died in the line of duty, is set to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.
Deputy Troy Chisum was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, June 25, while responding to a call in Avon, according to Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard. A 42-year-old man, Nathan Woodring, was taken into custody in connection with the deputy’s death.
Deputy Chisum was a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, a paramedic with the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, a member of the West Central Special Response Team and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System- Weapons of Mass Destruction Special Response Team.
The procession route will go from the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 506 Seneca Street to Lewistown. Here’s the route:
- California south to McClure
- West on McClure to Knoxville
- South on Knoxville to 74
- 74 West to 474 East to 116 West
- 116 West to IL Rt. 78
- South on IL Rt 78 to IL Rt. 100
- Arrive in Lewistown
Click here for a map of the route.
Residents have been asked to stand along the route in support of Deputy Chisum’s family.