× Procession to transport fallen Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy planned for 1 p.m.

PEORIA, Illinois — A 54-mile procession to transport a fallen Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy, who died in the line of duty, is set to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Deputy Troy Chisum was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, June 25, while responding to a call in Avon, according to Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard. A 42-year-old man, Nathan Woodring, was taken into custody in connection with the deputy’s death.

Deputy Chisum was a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, a paramedic with the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, a member of the West Central Special Response Team and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System- Weapons of Mass Destruction Special Response Team.

The procession route will go from the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 506 Seneca Street to Lewistown. Here’s the route:

California south to McClure

West on McClure to Knoxville

South on Knoxville to 74

74 West to 474 East to 116 West

116 West to IL Rt. 78

South on IL Rt 78 to IL Rt. 100

Arrive in Lewistown

Click here for a map of the route.

Residents have been asked to stand along the route in support of Deputy Chisum’s family.