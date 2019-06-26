× Jailed teen from Kewanee charged with six counts of home invasion

KEWANEE, Illinois — A teenager is facing multiple counts of home invasion after a shooting was reported in a Kewanee neighborhood.

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force was called to investigate the shooting around 12:50 a.m. Monday, June 24, according to a statement from Chief Troy Ainley with the Kewanee Police Department.

The investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Jacques K. Nile, who was charged with six counts of home invasion and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Chief Ainley. Nile, from Kewanee, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 and was held in the Henry County Jail on $750,000 bond.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.