In the Kitchen with the Rhythm City Casino: How to spice up your next seafood dish

Posted 9:34 am, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36AM, June 26, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa--- Chef Peter Sedlak from the Rhythm City Casino came in Wednesday, June 26 to show us how to make red grouper with avocado compound butter during WQAD News 8 at 11.

To watch him make it in action, see the video below:

· 2 ripe avocados meat

· 1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

· 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

· 2 teaspoons cumin, freshly toasted and ground

· Kosher salt to taste

· Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Combine in a food processor and blend until well incorporated. Lie out on parchment paper, roll into a log shape and refrigerate until used. This is great on many grilled meats or veggies in a summer time cookout.

 

