In the Kitchen with the Rhythm City Casino: How to spice up your next seafood dish

DAVENPORT, Iowa--- Chef Peter Sedlak from the Rhythm City Casino came in Wednesday, June 26 to show us how to make red grouper with avocado compound butter during WQAD News 8 at 11.
To watch him make it in action, see the video below:
· 2 ripe avocados meat
· 1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed
· 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped
· 2 teaspoons cumin, freshly toasted and ground
· Kosher salt to taste
· Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Combine in a food processor and blend until well incorporated. Lie out on parchment paper, roll into a log shape and refrigerate until used. This is great on many grilled meats or veggies in a summer time cookout.
41.594860 -90.530590