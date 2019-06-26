Humane Society of Scott County agrees to continue providing animal control services to Davenport, temporarily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Humane Society of Scott County has agreed to temporarily extend its contract with the City of Davenport, despite a failed negotiation with city leaders.

The Humane Society provides animal control services for the City of Davenport, but in June of 2019 shelter leaders started asking for a 300% increase in the price. That increase would have upped the cost from $240,000 per year to $720,000 per year.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Humane Society announced on its Facebook page that they planned to extend their contract with the city through July 31.

Before the Humane Society agreed to extend its contract, City of Davenport leaders looked to King's Harvest Pet Rescue as a possible alternative. King's Harvest was considering the agreement, but the assistant director, Rochelle Dougall, said they were "probably at max capacity."

In any given month, the Humane Society responds to an average of 400 animal control calls, and accommodates about 200 animals, according to Development Manager Ryan Wille.

According to their Facebook post, the Humane Society's service is especially important because of the busy July 4th holiday. Wille said they are prepared to handle the influx.