How to keep your pets calm during 4th of July

If your pet is skiddish about loud noises like fireworks around the 4th of July, Dr. Beth Narske from the Rock Island Animal Hospital has some tips to help you and your furry friend cope.

On Independence Day, Dr. Narske recommends pet owners make plans to help comfort your pet. Here are some suggestions:

Take them for a walk early in the day and tire them out

Get them a new toy or treat that will keep them busy and distracted

Shut the windows to minimize noise

Offer them a safe space where they can retreat if they get scared

Dr. Narske also advised that pet owners who know their pets have a tough time with the celebratory holiday should contact their veterinarians in advance. In some cases veterinarians can offer medication that can help calm animals in advance.

Any questions about these safety suggestions can be directed to the Rock Island Animal Hospital at 309-788-6378. They are located at 2324 7th Avenue in Rock Island.