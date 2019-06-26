Grilling back ribs with Cookies BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- If you like back ribs, here's a way to get maximum flavor on the grill.

Leave the skin on and put them on a 250-degree grill, bone side down for one hour. After that, put them in foil with a quarter cup of either pineapple juice or crushed pineapple. The pineapple helps tenderize the meat.

Then, put a glaze on the meat, and give it a nice coating.

If you want to smoke the ribs, put them on at 275 degrees for three hours. Season them first and throw the glaze on at the end.

Cookies advises having the meat reach 185 degrees between the bones.