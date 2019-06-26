CAMANCHE, Ia -- The Camanche softball team is one of the top programs in the state of Iowa. The Indians are leading the state in home runs hit, plating 50 so far.
Camanche softball leading state in homers
-
Sportscast June 14, 2019
-
Rockridge Softball earns return trip to State
-
Surveillance video captures mountain lion wandering around Des Moines, Iowa home
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island Softball, Assumption Track, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Rockridge Softball, Alleman Baseball, Moline Softball, FCA
-
-
Sportscast May 31, 2019
-
Sporstcast May 25, 2019
-
The Latest: Ill. Senate passes legal marijuana bill
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, Chasson Randle, FCA Camps, FCA Louisa Muscatine Softball
-
Bullet strikes 25-year-old woman while driving through Waterloo
-
-
Rock Island Softball facing teams best
-
IHOP slammed for anatomically incorrect Mother’s Day post
-
Body found in Oregon home identified as missing Mouseketeer Dennis Day