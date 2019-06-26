Another chance of severe weather this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly sunny skies will allow our temperatures to rise to 88 degrees with heat index values up around 90. As heat and humidity rise, storms are expected to pop up by mid-afternoon, right along the Mississippi River, including the Quad City Metro area. There is a level 2 risk of severe weather this afternoon on our 1-5 scale.

Storms will move southeast and as they grow mature, some could produce large hail and damaging wind. The severe weather risk will be at a level two out of five for areas east of the Mississippi River, especially for hometowns along the US-34 corridor such as Burlington, Monmouth, Galesburg, Galva, Kewanee, and Princeton. Below is a snapshot of our future radar when storms will be the strongest.

Storms will weaken by 9pm tonight and be out of our area by 11pm. Temperatures will stay in the 70s, making for an uncomfortably humid night.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen