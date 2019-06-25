× Illinois to become 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana

CHICAGO, Illinois — (AP) — The governor of Illinois plans to make the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana use. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scheduled a legislation-signing ceremony Tuesday morning in Chicago.

His staff listed the event on his schedule released late Monday night.

The law would allow residents to purchase and possess up to an ounce of usable marijuana at a time. Nonresidents could have 15 grams. Home-grown plants would be allowed only under the medical marijuana program.

