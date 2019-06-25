× Two Bellevue, Iowa residents die in plane crash

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio– According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people from Bellevue, Iowa died in a plane crash.

On June 20, 2019, just before 5 p.m., the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash. The debris was in a field in Allen County, Ohio.

Further investigation shows the two people in the plane both passed away. According to the Allen County Coroner, 65-year-old Steven Niemann of Bellevue was the pilot. And 50-year-old Tracey Hartnett also of Bellevue, was the passenger.

They were flying in a 1981 Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, a single engine, fixed-wing aircraft. The plane was registered to Stevann Farms LLC, located in Bellevue, Iowa.

Niemann did have a valid pilot’s license which he had held for several years.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.