× Tracking the potential for severe storms tonight

Slightly warmer and a bit more humid day has been the highlight so far for the area as temperatures will peak around the mid 80s. The other big story weather wise will be the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms later tonight. In fact, the entire area remains in a Level-2 risk out of 5 of severe weather.

Damaging wind and hail will be the main threats tonight with storms developing between 8pm-2am. Right now, the focus for storm development remains near the Quad Cities and points south.

Temperatures the rest of the week into the weekend will remain in the upper 80s to 90 degrees with heat indices approaching 100 by the weekend. Any future showers or thunderstorms will remain low in the days ahead as the air will be warm not only at the surface but aloft as well. Only two chances I see and that is Wednesday and Thursday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

