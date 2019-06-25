× Start date delayed again for newly hired Davenport superintendent

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The start date for the newly hired superintendent of the Davenport Community School District has been delayed for a second time.

Dr. Robert Koblyski was initially supposed to start his job on June 1, but that date was pushed back a month because his certification didn’t meet the standards of the State of Iowa.

As of Tuesday, June 25, Dr. Koblyski was still finishing up three classes that were required for his certification to match Iowa’s standards, according to the district’s spokesperson, Dawn Saul. Once he’s down with his classes, there will be a review process that could take four to six weeks.

The goal is to get Dr. Koblyski in his role by August for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. For the time being, Interim Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth will continue working on an extended contract to fill that role.

Dr. Koblyski has certifications in Wisconsin and Illinois.

