Sisters combine for 200+ Ks for Louisa-Muscatine

Posted 2:23 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, June 25, 2019

LETTS, Ia. -- Pitching is a family affair for Hailey and Kylee Sanders. The sisters have combined for more than 200 strikeouts for the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons, including Hailey who has more than 500 career Ks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.