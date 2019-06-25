Sisters combine for 200+ Ks for Louisa-Muscatine

LETTS, Ia. -- Pitching is a family affair for Hailey and Kylee Sanders. The sisters have combined for more than 200 strikeouts for the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons, including Hailey who has more than 500 career Ks.
