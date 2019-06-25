‘Run with the Best’: What you need to know about the 2019 Bix 7
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Are you ready to tackle the Brady Street hill? Here’s everything you need to know about the 45th annual race to get the most out of your training before July 27, 2019.
- What’s changed this year?
- This is the last Bix 7 under the leadership of Ed Froehlich, race director for the past 40 years. Froehlich became director in 1980 leading all but the first five Bix races. Participants will also be awarded a 45th anniversary medal.
- When are the training runs?
- The Bix at Six training runs are on Thursdays at 6 p.m.
- The first was June 20 after flooding cancelled the original June 13 start date. Don’t miss the next two on June 27 and July 11!
- Because of the Independence Day holiday, there will not be a Bix at Six on July 4.
- Runners start at the intersection of 4th and LeClaire Streets with parking in the Quad-City Times parking lot.
- Who’s going to try and “Beat the Elite”?
- Running her third Bix, Mallory Asbe, 24, from Davenport was chosen from entries submitted to the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. She will receive a head start along the race course and if she crosses the finish line before the elite runners, she wins $2,500 from the hotel.
- How can I register?
- Click here for the registration form.
- Bix 7 and Quick Bix are both on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 8 a.m. Participants can decide day-of which race to run.
- There is a $50 registration fee until the day before the race. Free for active duty military.
- Fast facts:
- Joan Benoit Samuelson, first-ever Olympic marathon winner when the event was added for women in 1984, and Bill Rodgers, four-timer winner of the Boston Marathon, compete in the race each year. Meb Keflezighi is also returning this year who became the first American citizen in 31 years to win the Boston Marathon in 2014 — the year after a bomb exploded at the race — wearing the victims names on his race bib.
- For about a third of a mile, Brady Street hill is a 7 to 9% grade, or 4 to 5 degrees, according to the Bix 7 website.
- Make sure to celebrate at the after-party in the Quad-City Times parking lot. There will be a costume contest and food and beverages.