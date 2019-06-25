Rock Island’s Tyler Hall lands spot with Bulls in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Rock Island product and Montana State stud Tyler Hall is taking his talents to the NBA Summer League. After working out with the Bulls, he landed a spot on the franchise's Summer League roster. He joins Rockridge product Ethan Happ who is also playing with the Bulls in Summer League.

