LAS VEGAS, NV -- Rock Island product and Montana State stud Tyler Hall is taking his talents to the NBA Summer League. After working out with the Bulls, he landed a spot on the franchise's Summer League roster. He joins Rockridge product Ethan Happ who is also playing with the Bulls in Summer League.
Rock Island’s Tyler Hall lands spot with Bulls in NBA Summer League
-
Happ to play in NBA Summer League with Chicago Bulls
-
The best high school basketball player in the country once played…in the Quad Cities
-
Lawsuit filed against Rock Island after floatie debate at Whitewater Junction
-
Musician brings memories back for Trinity patients with memory loss
-
Simon Cowell gives 11-year-old cancer survivor Golden Buzzer on AGT
-
-
WHAT’S HAPPENING? NFL Draft Saturday, Run for Laughs, and Morel Mushroom Hunting
-
High speed chase across Rock Island, Davenport ends in crash, arrest
-
WQAD Sports – June 11th
-
Closure of Mississippi River locks blocks barge business
-
Sporstcast May 25, 2019
-
-
Bobby Schilling likely to run for Congress again. This time…in Iowa
-
Illinois marijuana debate: keeping our kids off pot
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption track, Rock Island Soccer, Rockridge Softball, FCA