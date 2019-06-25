Quad Cities Navy Week: A historic symbol of the U.S. fighting spirit, the USS Constitution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Quad Cities Navy Week continued Tuesday, June 25, a week of opportunity to educate the region about the U.S. Navy and all that it has to offer.

For more than 217 years, America's Ship of State, the USS Constitution, has been a symbol of the country's fighting spirit. Her journey began in October 1797 and was active for nearly 60 years, seeing action in the Quasi War, the Barbary Wars, and the War of 1812.

The USS Constitution is one of the U.S. Navy's six original frigates and currently holds the title of the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat.

Nowadays, the USS Constitution and the crew on board show off their naval skills to educate the public about naval history. Every year, more than 500,000 visitors tour the ship in Boston, Massachusetts to learn about the U.S. Navy's rich history.

GMSN William Comfort, from the USS Constitution talked about the ship live on Good Morning Quad Cities Tuesday Morning. GMSN Comfort says one of the unique ways the crew shows off its history includes dressing in authentic 1813 naval uniforms. Crew members are also able to demonstrate some of the skills necessary for sailors back in the 1800's, including knot-tying.

USS Constitution crew members will be at the Putnam Museum Tuesday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to demonstrate their skills, as well as on Friday, June 28 at Lincoln Park in Rock Island, Illinois.