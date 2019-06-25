Organization selling rain barrels to re-purpose precipitation and to keep it from pooling where it shouldn’t

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- River Action in Davenport is working to make use of the forecast rain and record flooding levels in the area by utilizing rain barrels.

The organization is selling 60-gallon rain barrels, aimed at re-purposing the water all while keeping it out of rivers, streams and your basement.

"You can use it for plants, washing your car or hair," said Kathy Wine with River Action. "But it also keeps water from getting into storm drains which it would ordinarily. and that keeps the flood levels down in streams, creeks, even rivers. so we encourage people to retain the rain."

The barrels cost $75 apiece.