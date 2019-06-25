× Organization offers free help to residents dealing with flood cleanup

A disaster response team planned to come to the Quad Cities area to help those reeling from flood damage.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers were set to be in town starting Wednesday, June 26, offering help to residents affected by major flooding in the spring of 2019.

The group is a Christian-based organization known for responding to disaster scenes all over the nation. According to their website, the group has been around for decades and have helped after different types of natural disasters like storms, fires, flooding, and more.

Flood Review: Full coverage of the April 30th flood wall breach downtown Davenport

Starting Tuesday, June 25, residents can request assistance from SBDR. Call 217-622-5101 or email SBDRhelps@gmail.com.

Service is limited to residents affected by flooding. There is no cost associated with their help.

