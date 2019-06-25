Organist ends nearly 40 years of service to Rock Island church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The longtime organist with Two Rivers United Methodist Church is ending nearly 40 years of service.

Members of the church celebrated Judith Litherland and her service to the church on Sunday, June 23. Rev. Robb McCoy said she is leaving behind a legacy that has filled halls with music. friendship, mentorship, and kindness.

Litherland said she will miss the choir members and all the fun she's had through the years.

"This is one of the only times I have sat out here, and heard the choir and it about knocked my socks off. They`re a wonderful group, and I hope they keep doing what they are assigned to do," said Litherland.