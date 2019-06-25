× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Ways to Hydrate During Hot Weather

As it gets warmer, we get thirstier so on Tuesday, June 25th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us three simple ways to celebrate summer and survive these hot and humid temperatures.

In hot weather, you typically need to drink more because you sweat more – especially if you’re exercising. Humidity also increases your water needs since it makes it harder for your body to cool itself.

Electrolytes – which include nutrients like sodium and potassium – are lost in sweat. Electrolytes are essential for vital reactions in the body. It’s important to replace electrolytes when they are depleted.

Most electrolytes can be replenished simply with regular, healthy meals, but if you’re exercising for longer than 60 minutes, you may want to consider a sports drink – particularly if it’s a warm day.

Choose your beverage choices wisely – stick to water, infused water or even sparkling water and limit the amount of caffeinated beverages you consume.

You can also use fruits and veggies to stay hydrated. 20% of your fluid needs can be met through fruit and veggies. Juicy fruits and veggies are about 90% water, plus they have nutrients to help you power through your day.