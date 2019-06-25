High energy atmosphere could trigger big storms today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be another day to watch the weather. We have a Level-2 risk of severe weather on our Threat Track scale. Quick heating, due to ample sunshine, coupled with an approaching front from the west, are expected to form a few storms.

Coverage across our area is expected to stay less than 50/50 so you've got a better shot at staying dry. However, where a storm can form, damaging wind and some hail will be possible. If a storm can keep an updraft going long enough, some large hail will be possible. But again, these should be very isolated in nature.

Futuretrack keeps the storms quite isolated, but that chance for severe will be possible in that 4-9pm timeframe today.

Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s today with tolerable levels of humidity.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen