× Greatest Grains in Davenport to close after 40 years in business

DAVENPORT– After 40 years in business, Greatest Grains, a fixture on Harrison Street in Davenport, will close. The owner of Greatest Grains, Julie Martens announced the closing in a press release sent out on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Though Martens doesn’t address why the heath foods store will close, she expresses her gratitude to the community for allowing the store to serve as “a forerunner in healthy food and natural products.”

Greatest Grains opened in the 1980s, and has been a grocery store, deli, and a place that offered cooking classes and tours for students. Over the years, Martens says the store has employed hundred of people, some of the employees there now, she says, have been there from the start.

Martens closes the letter by thanking the QC community.

“We also want to take this opportunity to thank you, the QC community, for always supporting us. You have made these 40 years an amazing adventure and we couldn’t imagine having our store anywhere else.”

Starting July 1, 2019, everything in the store will be 25-percent off. Greatest Grains will also be offering gift giveaways to thank customers.