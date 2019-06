Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURANT, Iowa -- Wahkonsa Country Club is a nine-hole course nestled in between Wilton and Durant.

The course is longer than your average nine-holes, offering players two par 5s, two par 3s, and five par 4s.

Wahkonsa Country Club is located at 2358 Vermont Avenue in Durant, Iowa.

