Golf Deals: Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island is a family tradition

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Those who work with Saukie Golf Course see generation after generation enjoying the amenities of this Rock Island course.

Located in the heart of the city, Saukie offers an accessible place for golfers and a quicker game at par 66. This course has more par 3s than most, but don't be fooled by the lower par course, however, there are plenty of challenges along the way.

Having been around for more than 90 years, the course sees a lot of loyalty among its players. For decades, they've offered junior programming and over time workers have started seeing moms and dads who went through it bring their kids into the program.