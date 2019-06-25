Golf Deals: Highland Springs Municipal Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Highland Springs Municipal Golf Course is known for its fun layout that offers a fair game to golfers at any skill level.

The course has a practice facility that partners with First Tee and includes target greens for golfers to use.

If you get out for a game, pay special attention to No. 9. The hole leads right back to the club house and offers a tee shot coming down the fairway with a beautiful view as you play.

Highland Springs is located at 9500 35th Street West.