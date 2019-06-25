Former Maytag building in Galesburg sold to real estate company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Iowa -- The former Maytag building on Monmouth Boulevard has been sold.

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based real estate company Phoenix Investors purchased the building with the goal to renovate and reinvest it for a new occupant. Phoenix plans to work with Knox County economic departments to market the site.

The former Maytag business once employed 3,000 workers, but it shut down once the appliance production moved to Mexico. The most recent use of the property was for storing wind turbines, which will be moved off the property to make room for renovations.