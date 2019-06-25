Chicago police say vehicle strikes, kills girl in driveway

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 4-year-old girl was killed and an 8-year-old girl was injured after they were struck by a vehicle backing up in a driveway.

WLS-TV reports that the girls were struck Monday, June 24 in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the city’s South Side. Police say a 74-year-old woman was backing up in a driveway when she lost control. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the 4-year-old girl who died as Nalleeha Washington of Chicago. She was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

The 8-year-old girl was treated at the scene. Police have not said if there will be charges in the case.

