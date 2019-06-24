× Wanted man points rifle at deputy and flees to woods, police say

BURLINGTON, Iowa– A man who was wanted for multiple Des Moines County arrest warrants was taken into custody Sunday night after pointing a .22 caliber rifle at a deputy and running from police.

The incident began at 7:10 p.m. when the sheriff’s office responded to a tip Dane Alan James Fenton, 34, who was wanted for multiple warrants, was at a family member’s home Lt. Clint Williams said. Fenton was armed and outside the house as officers arrived. As deputies approached the driveway, Fenton fled inside, then out of a back window of the house into a wooded area.

Police searched the home and found a .22 caliber long rifle with a scope. Deputies called the Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and tracked Fenton who was detained in the 12000 block of 90th Avenue just before 10 p.m. Fenton resisted arrest when he was located and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment from a bite wound, said Lt. Williams.

Fenton was charged with assault on a peace officer while displaying a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts and multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. He is currently being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center with no bond.

The sheriff’s office and K-9 Unit was assisted by the Burlington Police Department, the West Burlington Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.