Two injured in Kewanee shooting Sunday morning

KEWANEE, Illinois– At least two people suffered injuries during a shooting in Kewanee early Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound and a 26-year-old female with blunt force injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. Vine Street and E. First Street at 12:52 a.m. according to the Kewanee Police Department’s Facebook page.

Their conditions were unknown as of Monday morning. Those with information that could assist investigators are asked to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.