Tracking a few storms tonight… Scorching temperatures still on track, too

Plenty of broken cloudiness will highlight the rest of the day with daytime highs not getting out of the 70s. The showers and thunderstorms coverage still exist heading into the evening hours, but appears to be more of an isolated event.

We’ll inch up those temperatures a bit more come Tuesday before we see a scattering of thunderstorms track across the area toward the evening hours. Before the coverage arrives temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

Skies will quiet down both Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching 90 degrees and heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

Could see still see some widely scattered thunderstorms Thursday night as a front drifts on through. But even that front won’t help cool off our temperatures as highs will continue to climb near 90 degrees for the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

