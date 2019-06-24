Softball player arrested for allegedly assaulting umpire after ‘bad call’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting an umpire at a softball game over a foul ball call, according to WHO-TV.

Lance Ulrich, 29, is facing a charge of assault with injury for the incident, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The arrest is the result of an altercation at the Greater Des Moines Softball Complex. A spectator at the game sent WHO-TV video of the incident.

Police say Ulrich was upset at the umpire over a foul ball call and used profanity to express his displeasure. The umpire ejected him from the game and police say Ulrich then pushed him to the ground. The umpire’s injuries were minor, according to police.

A player on the opposing team said there is no room on the field for that kind of behavior.

“I'm glad it de-escalated as quick as it did and we had people that didn't want to get in and fight. There's kids around, you can't have anything like that,” said Jack Aagesen, a player in the game.

Officers were able to take Ulrich into custody without incident. He bonded out of the Polk County Jail shortly before 10:00 Sunday night.