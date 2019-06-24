Watch: Nearly $400,000 up for grabs to help Davenport businesses affected by flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Businesses that were impacted by flooding have the opportunity to apply for assistance from a fund designated to their recovery.

Grow Quad Cities - Iowa Fund is a nonprofit organization that is associated with the Quad Cities Chamber. On Monday afternoon, June 24, it was announced that $397,875 had been raised and was up for grabs for those in need.

There are three specific categories of funding available:

$50,000 for businesses directly impacted by floodwater throughout Scott and Rock Island Counties

$117,875 for any Davenport businesses directly impacted by floodwaters, including downtown, west end or the Village of East Davenport businesses.

$230,000 for downtown Davenport property and business owners directly impacted by flooding for building repairs and capital improvements located within the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District.

Click here to see who raised these funds.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said the Flood Task Force plans to hold their first meeting after the 4th of July.

