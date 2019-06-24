Munchie Mondays: Peanut Butter and Mayonnaise sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- "Munchie Mondays" returned to "Good Morning Quad Cities" on Monday, June 24, after we hosted "Food Truck Week" the previous week.

This week, News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke tried a sandwich, that has two ingredients you might think don't mix well together: Peanut Butter and Mayonnaise.

This dish has its roots in North Carolina, where the first person to be recorded eating it was a man named J.D. Holland, back in 1931.

According to a 2014 article from "Garden & Gun," which covers the Southern home and food trends, Holland parked his car near a cafe and went inside to eat dinner. He walked back to his car twenty minutes later, and found someone broke into it.

As Holland took stock of his belongings, he found out the burglar overlooked peanut butter and mayo. He said he would like to meet this person and giving him a free meal.

The peanut butter and mayo sandwich was a popular meal during the Great Depression, but it started to fade away by the 1960's.

So on Monday, we used regular white bread from Hy-Vee, Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter and Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise. Click on the video above to see how Jon, Angie and Andrew reacted to it. Here's a hint, though: Don't be afraid to use more mayo!