Knox County residents may be eligible for flood damage assistance; here's what to do

GALESBURG, Illinois — A disaster proclamation that includes Knox County has prompted the emergency management agency to survey spring flood damage.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the declaration in June of 2019. The next step is for the county’s emergency management agency and the City of Galesburg to collect damage reports that will be sent to the state.

According to the Galesburg fire chief, the surveying will be done in the form of questionnaires, instead of a physical survey.

Click here for information on how to fill out a damage assessment form and turn it into the city.

It will be up to the state to determine if federal help will be made available.